Amazing home in Sussex village on the market for £1.7million

The Flower House, located in the village of Blackboys, between Uckfield and Heathfield in East Sussex, is being marketed by Purple Bricks with an asking price of £1.7million.
The architecht-designed home is set at the end of a private driveway behind solid-oak electric gates and features more than 4,500 square feet of living space.
A highlight is the 950 square foot open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, with a vaulted double-height ceiling and 18-pane window overlooking the private rear gardens.
There are also three ground-floor reception rooms: a triple-aspect drawing room; a formal dining room with French doors to the terrace and a cinema/media room. The ground-floor also has a WC and a utility room.
From the hall, the main staircase leads to a central landing giving access to a principle suite, guest en suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The principal suite comprises a bedroom with Juliette balcony, en-suite shower-room and a walkwalk-through dressing room with bay windows and bespoke cabinetry – originally designed as a sixth bedroom and easily reconfigured as such.
A separate staircase from the kitchen leads to a self-contained bedroom and shower room above the garage, ideal as a guest suite, home office, gym, or nanny annexe.
Outside, the rear grounds extend to more than half an acre with gardens mostly laid to lawn, a secluded woodland walkway spanning the full width of the garden and a 19ft swim spa pool surrounded by decking. To the front is a courtyard with ample parking and a triple integral garage.
All details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks, where further information about this property and others across the area can be found.
