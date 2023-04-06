Edit Account-Sign Out
Application for new five-storey building with 14 flats in Haywards Heath

A company has applied to build a new five-storey building for 14 flats in Haywards Heath.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

Chester House Haywards Heath Limited, has applied through their agent ECE Planning Limited, to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road.

The application was received by Mid Sussex District Council on Friday, March 24.

The company has also applied for ancillary residential facilities, changes to parking and additional bin and bike store provision.

Chester House Haywards Heath Limited has to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road. Photo: Google Street ViewChester House Haywards Heath Limited has to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road. Photo: Google Street View
Chester House Haywards Heath Limited has to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement by ECE Architecture said: “Chester House, Haywards Heath Ltd has identified an opportunity to redevelop the site to create a higher quality residential development incorporating new high quality apartments. The scheme will aim to create a sense of place, an attractive area for the whole community, accessible open space and environmental benefits.”

The proposal is for nine one-bedroom flats/maisonettes and five two-bedroom flats/maisonettes. It means that car parking spaces on the 0.34-hectare site will be reduced by 55, while cycle spaces will be increased by 14.

The design and access statement added: “This development will provide high quality apartments in Haywards Heath that will have access to private amenity space, provide a scheme that is appropriate to its context – including

Chester House Haywards Heath Limited has to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road. Photo: Google MapsChester House Haywards Heath Limited has to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road. Photo: Google Maps
Chester House Haywards Heath Limited has to create homes by redeveloping the car park to the west of Chester House in Harlands Road. Photo: Google Maps

emerging plans for new development in the area – improve the connectivity of the site with the wider area, create a more attractive frontage, provide a development of the highest architectural quality that responds to the site’s location and enhances the surrounding area, (and) create a sustainable development.”

People can see the planning application, which is pending consideration, at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/0828.

Haywards HeathChesterMid Sussex District Council