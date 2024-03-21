Application submitted for nearly 100 new homes at East Sussex village of Wivelsfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) has submitted a Reserved Matters application to Lewes and Eastbourne Councils.

This follows an application for outline planning permission (LW/21/0729) and Cala Homes said it is for ‘96 much-needed, high-quality homes’ on land to the east of Ditchling Road.

The company said 38 of the properties will be affordable. People can view the application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using reference LW/24/0178.

Jessica Sparkes, head of Planning at Cala (South Home Counties) said: “We’re delighted to submit our proposals for new homes in Wivelsfield. Lewes and Eastbourne Councils has identified that more than 1,600 new homes are needed across the district before the end of the decade, and these proposals will provide much-needed homes, as well as affordable rent and shared ownership options.”

Cala Homes said the plans are for a range of one and two-bedroom affordable apartments, two, three, and four-bedroom affordable houses, and two, three, and four-bedroom open market houses for first-time buyers, families, and downsizers. The company said the development would deliver enhanced pedestrian routes to the north of the site connecting to Blackmores, and the east of the site connecting to Green Road. Cala Homes added that each house would have individual cycle parking, while apartments would have access to communal cycle parking.

Cala Homes said the plans propose raised planting beds, a community orchard, nearly two hectares of new public open space and a children’s play area. The company said it is set to make over £1.4m in contributions towards local transport and community facilities. Cala Homes said all homes would have electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps, and that they would be built with a timber frame to help reduce energy use.

Jessica Sparkes said: “As well as assisting the Council in reducing the significant under supply of housing within the district, the proposed new community would also provide significant contributions towards local services and infrastructure. Additionally, we hope to deliver further support through our Community Pledge initiative and welcome local people’s thought and feedback.”

Cala Homes added that measures to support wildlife would be ‘incorporated into the fabric of all homes’. These include bird nesting features and bat boxes through Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy. Cala Homes said a Biodiversity Net Gain of 10 per cent above existing levels could be achieved across the entirety of the site through new wildlife areas and enhancement of existing hedgerows and watercourses.