The council said the plan is supported by a £2 million government grant, which was part of a consortium bid with Eastbourne Borough Council.

The council said The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund invited applications for grant funding to help the council meet its net zero carbon target by 2030.

Lewes District Council leader Zoe Nicholson said: “I’m delighted but not surprised that our excellent bid was received so positively. To now have nearly £5 million to invest in this critically important work is very exciting for us all.”

The council said this announcement follows its officers’ study of realistic decarbonisation solutions, like retrofitting eligible homes to improve their energy performance.

In November last year the council reported a 16.8 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from 2018/19 and a 13.8 per cent reduction in fleet emissions. Councillor Nicholson said: “This project will help accelerate the gains we are making.”

Councillor Mark Slater, cabinet member for Housing, said: “Decarbonising our housing stock has so many benefits for everyone. It reduces our impact on the planet and brings down energy bills. At a time when so many people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, this is a win win. I’m hugely grateful to all the officers who worked so hard to prepare the bid.”

