The real estate company said a typical home in Eastbourne currently costs £297,400. Detached and semi-detached homes have also performed best in the past year, according to Zoopla.

A company spokesperson said: “The sales market is steady in Eastbourne compared to the average over the last five years. It takes 35 days for a home to go under offer after coming on to the market. Typically, it would be 38 days.”

In the last month demand from buyers across the region has fallen compared to the five-year average, according to Zoopla. The company also said that the number of homes for sale is also below the five-year average.

Back in October an Eastbourne estate agent voiced his concerns. Paul Hunt from Hunt Frame said the company lost two deals in the week following the mini-budget announcement due to the buyers’ mortgage rates increasing.

