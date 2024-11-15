This home, in Songthrush Lane, Barnham, is on the market with Purple Bricks for £600,000. All information and images courtesy of Purple BricksThis home, in Songthrush Lane, Barnham, is on the market with Purple Bricks for £600,000. All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks
Barnham home for sale is close to station and immaculate throughout

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:42 GMT

This modern, detached, four-bed house in Barnham is less than ten minutes’ walk from a railway station, bus routes, village shops, fast food outlets, pub and local community centre.

The home, in Songthrush Lane, was constructed in 2018 and is part of the sought-after Redrow development. It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £600,000.

It is superbly presented and features a 16ft lounge, 22ft kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, a seprate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms – one with en suite and one which is currently being used as an office – and the family bathroom.

Outside is a garage and off-road parking for two cars. To the rear is a raised patio with pathways to either side of the house and a private, fully landscaped garden with pergola, fountain and external lighting system.

More information about this property and others across the area can be found at the Purple Bricks website.

