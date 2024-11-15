The home, in Songthrush Lane, was constructed in 2018 and is part of the sought-after Redrow development. It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £600,000.
It is superbly presented and features a 16ft lounge, 22ft kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, a seprate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.
Upstairs are four double bedrooms – one with en suite and one which is currently being used as an office – and the family bathroom.
Outside is a garage and off-road parking for two cars. To the rear is a raised patio with pathways to either side of the house and a private, fully landscaped garden with pergola, fountain and external lighting system.
