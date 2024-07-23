Bellway showcases sustainable homes at Fallow Wood View in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway hosted a visit from Homes England to showcase its work on sustainability and career opportunities at its Fallow Wood View development in Burgess Hill.

The development, where Bellway is building 247 homes on two parcels of land, is part of the wider Brookleigh scheme also known as the Northern Arc, which is being led by the Government’s housing and regeneration agency Homes England.

Bellway is focusing on building low-carbon and sustainable homes as part of its Better with Bellway strategy, and at Fallow Wood View is using more sustainable modern methods of construction, with timber frames and panels instead of traditional blockwork. Some of the homes also have solar PV panels.

Seven Homes England representatives and members of Mid Sussex District Council were shown around the site, including the House to Home plot, which showcases how the new properties are built and how low-carbon technologies are integrated into their construction.

Homes England were welcomed at Bellway's Fallow Wood View.

They joined Bellway South London’s Managing Director Rob Sapsford and Sales Director Daniel Williamson.

Daniel said: “Fallow Wood View is a pioneering development that is using sustainable modern methods of construction and that is part of our Better with Bellway vision which aims to drive our business and the homebuilding industry towards a more sustainable future.

“It was a pleasure to welcome our guests and show them in detail how we are doing that as part of our work here, from the timber-frame construction of the homes to the low-carbon technologies being used here.”

Graham Hyslop, Project Director at Homes England said: “We are delighted to visit Fallow Wood View alongside Bellway and Mid Sussex District Council to celebrate Bellway’s progress achieved to date in their construction of low-carbon homes at Brookleigh.

“Welcoming new residents to their homes at Fallow Wood View in Brookleigh this summer is another major milestone for the project and would not have been possible without the collaborative work from Bellway, Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council.

“As development at Brookleigh progresses, we will continue to work closely with Mid Sussex District Council and our developer partners to deliver a sustainable community at Brookleigh with high-quality homes for local people.”

Among the talking points during the day was the enthusiasm customers are showing for owning a home that has been constructed to reduce carbon emissions, both through the build itself and afterwards, when they are living in the property.

The homes at the development have timber frame structures all made with sustainable FSC certified timber and new construction methods are used that allow the homes to be built more quickly.

Career opportunities were also discussed, as Bellway uses the House to Home plot for outreach work with schools and colleges and in supporting contractors and trades to take their skills to the next level.

The guests also heard about the ecology and biodiversity measures on site, including wildflower planting and provision of open space.

There’s currently a choice of two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Fallow Wood View, with prices starting from £340,000.