You could win a £685,000 luxury home near Chichester and a brand-new BMW M4 for just 84p, thanks to the latest BOTB giveaway — and there's even a massive cash alternative if you'd prefer the money.

Sitting on a new Lakeside development just 15 minutes from the coast, this four-bedroomed house could be yours for just 84p.

It's the latest grand prize on offer from BOTB, a company that gives away dream cars every week - but this time it's a £685,000 dream home.

Part of the exclusive new Willowmere development on the outskirts of Chichester, the new properties sit on the sides of Shopwyke Lakes, a semi-rural neighbourhood made up of contemporary two, three, four, and five bedroom homes and one and two bedroom apartments.

The kitchen is fully fitted | BOTB

It's a 15 minute drive from Bognor Regis, less than half an hour from Portsmouth, and walking distance from Chichester.

As a bonus prize, the winner of the house will also find they have a new car on the driveway - a 2024 BMW M4 worth £51,000.

With four bedrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen, and 1,652 square feet of indoor space, this brand new house could make the perfect family home.

Every room is an ideal size for family living | BOTB

On the ground floor there's a large sitting room and dining room, and a family kitchen overlooks the freshly laid lawn of the garden, through two sets of bi-fold doors.

On the first floor you'll find four bedrooms, and the master bedroom has not only an en-suite, but also a walk-in wardrobe.

The three further bedrooms have easy access to a family bathroom, and large windows letting in plenty of light.

There are two family bathrooms and an en-suite | BOTB

The winner of the house can choose to move in straight away, or they could rent it out for a potential income of up to £3,500.

Or, if they'd rather, they could sell it and pocket a life-changing sum of money. Alternatively, BOTB will offer a cash prize of up to £530,000 if a new car and a new house isn't something the winner wants.

The 84p ticket price is an "early bird" offer, and usually they cost 99p. We don't know how long the offer will last, but there's plenty of time to enter the draw, which closes in 27 days.

Bundles of tickets are available, which also benefit from the current discount, and there's the option of a free postal entry.

To find out more, to look at more pictures of the house and its location, or to enter the draw click here.