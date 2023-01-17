Brighton has two of the most competitive postcodes for estate agents outside of London

Recent data shows that Brighton has two postcodes that are amongst the most competitive for estate agents outside of London.

GetAgent’s internal data tracks the number of agent branches operating within postcodes in the UK and the latest data shows that, on average, there are 66 branches in every postcode.

London accounts for the top 45 postcode areas when it comes to the most estate agent branches registered within a single postcode.

Outside of the capital, the SL1 postcode of Slough in Buckinghamshire sits top when it comes to estate agent competition, with 224 branches registered in the area.

Brighton Palace Pier

Brighton’s BN2 follows with 217 registered branches, with Ascot and Maidenhead’s SL6 (203), Oadby’s LE2 in Leicester (199) and BN1 in Brighton (199) completing the top five.

COO of GetAgent.co.uk Mal McCallion said: “The bricks and mortar estate agent branch is alive and well, despite many and frequent false prophecies that the rise of the online agent would bring about its extinction. In fact, we’ve seen quite the opposite and competition is even more fierce across many of the nation’s postcodes.

“Online portals and an almost universal propensity to house hunt on the internet have not killed the traditional estate agent, as many predicted. In fact, this technological innovation has actually allowed quality estate agents to cast their nets even further afield, listing homes in surrounding areas where their brand and local expertise still resonates.”

