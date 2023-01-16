Major flooding has hit the town today (January 16), causing Priory Meadow and Alexandra Park to be closed to the public.

Water has been spotted ‘gushing out of a drain’ in South Terrace which has been taped off for public safety, as cars have been submerged and homes and businesses have been put at risk.

Emergency services were pictured at Priory Meadow this morning, with one resident, Sarah Stewart, reporting to have seen ‘water just pouring out’ of the shopping centre’s doors.

She said: “I was coming out of the new gym in town at about 6.30 this morning and I could hear rushing water, I looked over to my right where The Works and Pandora are situated and I could see a large flooded area with water just pouring out of Priory Meadow.

"I’ve never seen anything like it! It was coming out so fast.”

Sarah, who lives on St Helens Road, said the water on the paths in Alexandra Park is ‘at the same level as the ponds’, with it being ‘up to the benches in some places’.

She said: “It looks like the whole bottom half of the pond is one huge lake now.

“I’ve lived in Hastings for over 10 years and I’ve never seen flooding like this, the streams in the park will often overflow but they never reach the paths and never cover this much area.

“It left me completely speechless when I saw it, goodness only knows how long it will take for the water to drain away and the park to go back to normal.”

In a statement on Twitter, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Both sides of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre are underwater.

“The shopping centre is closed and we ask that you avoid the area. We are also aware of a number of homes in the area that are affected.

"Please remain calm while efforts are being made.”

