Brilliant bungalow in West Sussex village on the market – wait until you see inside

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:32 BST

This two/three-bed extended bungalow with a great garden is now on the market.

The property, in Barfield Park, Lancing, is close to local amenities and Lancing railway station, and is being marketed by Purple Bricks with a guide price of £400,000 to £425,000.

The agents say: “Situated in the desirable and convenient location of Lancing, this attractive two/three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow offers generous and versatile living accommodation, ideal for a wide range of buyers. The property has been thoughtfully extended and improved to create a light and spacious home, perfectly blending practicality with comfort.”

At the home’s heart is the extended kitchen/diner, which boasts a well-fitted kitchen and a dining area that flows into the garden.

The home also has a welcoming lounge, two well-proportioned double bedrooms, and a third room that could be used as a study, guest bedroom or hobby room. There is also a recently refitted bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden is south-facing and has an outbuilding/shed and a separate studio/summerhouse, while there is driveway parking for up to three cars to the front of the property.

All information and images courtesy of www.purplebricks.co.uk, where more information on this property and others across the area can be found.

