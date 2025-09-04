The property, in Barfield Park, Lancing, is close to local amenities and Lancing railway station, and is being marketed by Purple Bricks with a guide price of £400,000 to £425,000.
The agents say: “Situated in the desirable and convenient location of Lancing, this attractive two/three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow offers generous and versatile living accommodation, ideal for a wide range of buyers. The property has been thoughtfully extended and improved to create a light and spacious home, perfectly blending practicality with comfort.”
At the home’s heart is the extended kitchen/diner, which boasts a well-fitted kitchen and a dining area that flows into the garden.
The home also has a welcoming lounge, two well-proportioned double bedrooms, and a third room that could be used as a study, guest bedroom or hobby room. There is also a recently refitted bathroom.
Outside, the rear garden is south-facing and has an outbuilding/shed and a separate studio/summerhouse, while there is driveway parking for up to three cars to the front of the property.
