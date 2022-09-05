Edit Account-Sign Out
Catsfield Place is a wonderful period home with many modern features near the site of the Battle of Hastings

Catsfield Place is an attractive and historic grade II listed country house dating from the 16th century.

By Colin Jenner
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:31 pm

On the market for £2,750,000 with UK Sotheby's International Realty - Cobham via Zoopla

7 bed detached house

Catsfield, Battle

2. 7 bed detached house

Catsfield, Battle

3. 7 bed detached house

Catsfield, Battle

4. 7 bed detached house

Catsfield, Battle

