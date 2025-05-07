This charming house in the West Sussex countryside is on the market. Picture: Purple BricksThis charming house in the West Sussex countryside is on the market. Picture: Purple Bricks
This charming house in the West Sussex countryside is on the market. Picture: Purple Bricks

Charming character cottage in West Sussex countryside is on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 7th May 2025, 13:59 BST

This picture-perfect cottage in the West Sussex countryside is now on the market.

The home, packed with character and boasting period features, is being marketed by Purple Bricks with offers in excess of £600,000 invited from cash buyers only.

Located in a semi-rural setting just north of Wisborough Green, the home has three bedrooms, a living room with inglenook fireplace, a beamed sun room, and a kitchen/diner.

It occupies a large plot, with the outside areas including a driveway for parking, a patio, mature wraparound garden, a woodland area, vegetable plot and greenhouse. There is also a thatched outbuilding and a 1.18-acre field with stabling for two horses.

For more information on this property and others in West Sussex, visit the Purple Bricks website.

The home is on a large plot, with mature wraparound gardens

1. Large plot

The home is on a large plot, with mature wraparound gardens Photo: Purple Bricks

The gardens wrap around the cottage

2. Idyllic location

The gardens wrap around the cottage Photo: Purple Bricks

The house boasts period features including beams and an inglenook fireplace

3. Period features

The house boasts period features including beams and an inglenook fireplace Photo: Purple Bricks

The kitchen-diner is dual aspect

4. Country living

The kitchen-diner is dual aspect Photo: Purple Bricks

