Charming character cottage in West Sussex countryside is on the market

The home, packed with character and boasting period features, is being marketed by Purple Bricks with offers in excess of £600,000 invited from cash buyers only.
Located in a semi-rural setting just north of Wisborough Green, the home has three bedrooms, a living room with inglenook fireplace, a beamed sun room, and a kitchen/diner.
It occupies a large plot, with the outside areas including a driveway for parking, a patio, mature wraparound garden, a woodland area, vegetable plot and greenhouse. There is also a thatched outbuilding and a 1.18-acre field with stabling for two horses.
For more information on this property and others in West Sussex, visit the Purple Bricks website.
