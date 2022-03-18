Developers sell final homes at Crawley development - making it 445 new homes in the community

Forge Wood has proven to be a highly desired development since its launch in January 2015.

Contributing 445 new homes to the Crawley community, Taylor Wimpey offered a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes to residents wanting to move to the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Forge Wood have access to a new primary school located at the development as well as children’s play areas, sports pitches, and plenty of open space on the doorstep.

Since work on Forge Wood began, Taylor Wimpey has worked with a number of good causes and community groups in the Crawley area.

Since work on Forge Wood began, Taylor Wimpey has worked with a number of good causes and community groups in the Crawley area.

Over the years, the consortium set aside around £35 million to invest into the local community.

The local team also set up a donation box scheme that invited visitors to vote for a local cause to receive a monetary donation. This included charities such as the Springboard Project, Crawley Open House, The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre and The Garwood Foundation but also local schools and initiatives such as National Apprenticeship Week.

Clare Macdonald, who has been a Sales Executive at Forge Wood for seven years, said: “We’ve seen incredible demand at Forge Wood since we launched the site in 2015. The development has proven to be highly popular with homebuyers due to its fantastic location in the South East.

“Our customers' decision to buy their new home at Forge Wood has also influenced many of their family and friends to relocate to the development and it’s been a pleasure watching residents settle into life at the development and seeing the new community grow and flourish.”

Louise Adams, Acting Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “The response to our range of homes at Forge Wood was incredible, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to help create a vibrant new community in Crawley.

“For people still looking to purchase in the Crawley area, we are pleased to say that we have other developments nearby such as Heathy Wood in Copthorne and Hazel Rise in Crawley Down where residents can benefit from high-quality housing and a real sense of community.”