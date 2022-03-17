Center Parcs speaks out on plans for new holiday village near Crawley

Center Parcs has spoken out about its plans to build a new £350m holiday village near Crawley.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:27 am

The company revealed proposals last year for the village on a 553-acre woodland site at Oldhouse Warren in Worth.

It would include up to 900 lodges, restaurants and a swimming complex.

But conservationists say the site where it wants to build is ancient woodland and the holiday village would cause ‘irreversible harm’ to the ecosystem.

They want Center Parcs to find an alternative site.

However, in a statement today, Center Parcs says that it takes its responsibility to the environment ‘extremely seriously.’

A spokesperson said: “As part of the pre-planning process, we are conducting detailed ecological surveys which will inform our designs and construction environmental management plan – at the moment, we haven’t completed this work so we don’t have anything more specific to share, but rest assured that we take our responsibility to the environment and forests extremely seriously.

“Our approach to this development will be a collaborative one, with the local authority, local community and with groups that have a specific interest in the site.

“We look forward to being able to share more information and detail when we have it.”

No planning application for the holiday village has yet been submitted.

