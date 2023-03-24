Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex Grade II Listed former Georgian bank - on sale as a home for the first time in its history

For the first time in its 122-year history, this former bank is on sale as a fully-converted, five-storey, five-bedroom mansion house for £800,000.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

Built in 1899-1900, Westminster House spent the first half of last century as the London & County Bank, Newhaven, before becoming the National Westminster Bank, then finally starting its conversion into a home a decade ago.

This imposing house has been called the landmark building of Newhaven and dubbed ‘Chateau Newhaven’ by the local planning committee. The size, splendour and central location of Westminster House reflect its historical importance as well as Newhaven's prominence as a port at the end of the 1800s.

Westminster House is sited on the corner of High Street and Bridge Street. Originally built in the style of Christopher Wren, the striking ground floor elevations are composed of Bath and York stone and still display the London & County coat of arms and night safe. The upper red brick storeys feature Wren-like concrete floral wreathes and sliding sash windows.

The property features a one-of-a-kind 70ft ground floor reception area. There is a large gravelled and gated yard at the rear with astro-turf garden and parking for six to seven cars. Inside, all ceilings restored to original heights, and basement vault and strong-room with original steel doors currently features as a gym.

The upper floors were previously separate flats, and the former harbour master lived on the top floor.

There is a local train station, beach, swimming centre, football pitches, tennis courts, golf course and cycle-skate park.

The freehold property is on sale from Foster & Co and totals 5,200sqft.

Newhaven's 122-year-old, five-storey mansion is up for sale for £800,000.

1. Five-storey mansion

Newhaven's 122-year-old, five-storey mansion is up for sale for £800,000. Photo: Zoopla

The 122-year-old former bank building is on sale for the first time in its history.

2. Westminster House

The 122-year-old former bank building is on sale for the first time in its history. Photo: Zoopla

Full size snooker table featured.

3. Snooker table

Full size snooker table featured. Photo: Zoopla

The driveway can park up to seven cars.

4. Driveway

The driveway can park up to seven cars. Photo: Zoopla

