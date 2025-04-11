East Sussex homes for sale: 7 properties newly on the market

Below are seven of the properties most-recently for sale through Purple Bricks – for more information on any of them, follow the links…
Five-bedroom detached house, Brightling Road, Robertsbridge | Three-bedroom terraced house, Horntye Road, St Leonards | Three-bedroom terraced house, Royal William Square, Rye | Four-bedroom detached house, Portland Close, Hailsham | Four-bedroom detached house, Mallow Drive, Stone Cross | Four-bedroom detached house, Woodmans Green Road, Battle | Three-bedroom detached house, Walton Park, Bexhill – all details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks
1. Brightling Road, Robertsbridge
The home boasts an expansive kitchen-diner and living area as well as a separate spacious lounge Photo: Purple Bricks
2. Brightling Road, Robertsbridge
The property is set on a quarter-acre plot and has a large garden to the rear with a spacious driveway to the front – as well as a detached double garage offering extra storage or workshop space Photo: Purple Bricks
3. Horntye Road, St Leonards
This beautifully presented three-bed mid-terraced period home in St Leonards is arranged over three storeys. It is on the market for £450,000 Photo: Purple Bricks
4. Horntye Road, St Leonards
The homes living room and dining area – from where there is access to a refitted kitchen Photo: Purple Bricks
