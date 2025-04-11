This five-bedroom detached home was built eight years ago to a high standard. Offers in the region of £950,000 are invitedThis five-bedroom detached home was built eight years ago to a high standard. Offers in the region of £950,000 are invited
This five-bedroom detached home was built eight years ago to a high standard. Offers in the region of £950,000 are invited

East Sussex homes for sale: 7 properties newly on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:22 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take a look at some of the homes which have recently been put on the market in East Sussex.

Below are seven of the properties most-recently for sale through Purple Bricks – for more information on any of them, follow the links…

Five-bedroom detached house, Brightling Road, Robertsbridge | Three-bedroom terraced house, Horntye Road, St Leonards | Three-bedroom terraced house, Royal William Square, Rye | Four-bedroom detached house, Portland Close, Hailsham | Four-bedroom detached house, Mallow Drive, Stone Cross | Four-bedroom detached house, Woodmans Green Road, Battle | Three-bedroom detached house, Walton Park, Bexhill – all details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks

The home boasts an expansive kitchen-diner and living area as well as a separate spacious lounge

1. Brightling Road, Robertsbridge

The home boasts an expansive kitchen-diner and living area as well as a separate spacious lounge Photo: Purple Bricks

The property is set on a quarter-acre plot and has a large garden to the rear with a spacious driveway to the front – as well as a detached double garage offering extra storage or workshop space

2. Brightling Road, Robertsbridge

The property is set on a quarter-acre plot and has a large garden to the rear with a spacious driveway to the front – as well as a detached double garage offering extra storage or workshop space Photo: Purple Bricks

This beautifully presented three-bed mid-terraced period home in St Leonards is arranged over three storeys. It is on the market for £450,000

3. Horntye Road, St Leonards

This beautifully presented three-bed mid-terraced period home in St Leonards is arranged over three storeys. It is on the market for £450,000 Photo: Purple Bricks

The homes living room and dining area – from where there is access to a refitted kitchen

4. Horntye Road, St Leonards

The homes living room and dining area – from where there is access to a refitted kitchen Photo: Purple Bricks

