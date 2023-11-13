A Hassocks resident is voicing his frustration that a large grass mound has not been removed from a new housing estate.

Neil Chivers, 75, who lives in Wentworth Road, said that he and other ‘fed up’ residents of the new Kingsland Gate development by Bellway Homes have been trying to get the inconvenient grass mound removed for five months.

He said that the mound is preventing the completion of a finished road surface, and the construction of a children’s play area, as well as safe walkways to and from the area.

He said: “We were sold this property via Bellway Homes, and the sales team said we had a clear view of the old golf course in accordance with the approved planning application. Since then we have been strung along by Bellway Homes and have received eight separate emails saying basically nothing.”

Residents at Hassocks' new Kingsland Gate development by Bellway Homes said they have been trying to get a grass mound removed for five months

He said: “The original completion date was indicated as July or August and now all residents are concerned with the lack of action from Bellway. They seem reluctant to meet and discuss the situation we find ourselves in.”

He added: “We have a group of very concerned residents who are all affected by this mound.”

Another Kingsland Gate resident told the Middy: “This is very frustrating as we couldn’t open the windows even during the best summer days – because of the dust.”

They added: “We have been trying to ask Bellway on the timeframe to remove this huge mound in front of our houses since May.”

Neil said the mound is ‘contaminated’ because it has building materials, rubbish, wood and plastic left on it. He said: “It’s not just cleared earth that they can take away and use as a top soil.”

He added: “We would just like to see the mound go as quickly as possible and for them to really complete the site.”

Neil said he is particularly concerned that the rain this month could make removing the mound more difficult by making the soil heavier. He said: “If they'd moved in the summer the soil was a lot lighter and there would be fewer lorries to take it away.”