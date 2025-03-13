Findon Valley family home has bags of space inside and out

The beautifully presented and deceptively spacious three/four bedroom extended semi-detached house in Findon Road is for sale with Purple Bricks, with an asking price of £550,000.
From the smart, welcoming entrance hall there is access to under-stairs storage and a downstairs WC, as well as an area for coats/shoes.
Across the hall is the entrance into the impressive living room and separate dining room, both 14x10ft in size, with the dining room boasting French doors to the garden.
The modern, refitted kitchen has integrated appliances and access to an inner hall, providing additional storage, and leads to the dedicated utility room. The downstairs also features a bright conservatory and a 14ft study/playroom/fourth bedroom.
Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom and additional shower room, both with WCs.
Outside, the rear garden has areas of lawn, decking and patio, along with a shed/garden store, while to the front is an expansive block-paved driveway offering parking for several vehicles and setting the property a good distance back from the road.
All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks – for more information, visit the Purple Bricks website.