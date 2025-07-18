Five-bedroom home in sought after West Sussex village is on the market

By Sam Woodman

Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:20 BST

This five/six-bedroom family home arranged over three floors is now on the market.

The property, in Nursery Road, Angmering, is located in the village’s popular Bramley Green development and is being marketed by Purple Bricks with a guide price of £700,000 to £720,000.

The agents say: “The property offers spacious adaptable accommodation with a 23ft lounge, downstairs snug/bedroom 6, cloakroom, utility room and kitchen with built in dishwasher, fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, hob and extractor.

“On the first floor the master bedroom has both an en-suite bathroom and dressing room with office area. There are also 2 further bedrooms and a family bathroom. The top floor offers 2 more double bedrooms and an en-suite shower room.

“Externally there is a landscaped rear garden with cabin that has light and power and also access to the double garage with electric up and over doors and 2 parking spaces outside.”

All details and images courtesy of www.purplebricks.co.uk, where more information about this property and others across the area can be found.

The property is on the popular Bramley Green development in Angmering

The bright living room

The dining area

The kitchen has a range of integrated appliances

