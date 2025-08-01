Four-bed home ideal for families is on the market

The property, in Fairway, is located within easy reach of local schools, shops, and transport links, as well as popular Mewsbrook Park and the beach. It is being marketed by Purple Bricks and has a guide price of £500,000.
The agents say: “This attractive four-bedroom detached house presents a wonderful opportunity for families seeking space, comfort, and a convenient location. Beautifully maintained and tastefully decorated throughout, the property is ready to move into and offers a superb blend of modern living and traditional charm.”
Downstairs is a spacious hallway leading to a ‘bright and generous’ dual-aspect lounge with direct access to the garden. There is a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and a separate dining room, as well as a downstairs WC. Upstairs are four double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.
The landscaped rear gardens offers a blend of lawn, patio and mature planting. Another landscaped garden, private driveway and integral garage are to the front. The property also benefits from a recently installed air-source heat pump.
All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks, where further information about this property and others in the area can be found.
