Four-bed home ideal for families is on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:44 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This attractive, four-bedroom, detached house in a desirable part of Littlehampton is now on the market.

The property, in Fairway, is located within easy reach of local schools, shops, and transport links, as well as popular Mewsbrook Park and the beach. It is being marketed by Purple Bricks and has a guide price of £500,000.

The agents say: “This attractive four-bedroom detached house presents a wonderful opportunity for families seeking space, comfort, and a convenient location. Beautifully maintained and tastefully decorated throughout, the property is ready to move into and offers a superb blend of modern living and traditional charm.”

Downstairs is a spacious hallway leading to a ‘bright and generous’ dual-aspect lounge with direct access to the garden. There is a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and a separate dining room, as well as a downstairs WC. Upstairs are four double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

The landscaped rear gardens offers a blend of lawn, patio and mature planting. Another landscaped garden, private driveway and integral garage are to the front. The property also benefits from a recently installed air-source heat pump.

All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks, where further information about this property and others in the area can be found.

This detached, four-bed family home in Littlehampton is on the market

1. Fairway, Littlehampton

This detached, four-bed family home in Littlehampton is on the market Photo: Purple Bricks

The spacious, welcoming entrance hall

2. Fairway, Littlehampton

The spacious, welcoming entrance hall Photo: Purple Bricks

The hall leads to the lounge, which has access to the kitchen, separate dining room and garden

3. Fairway, Littlehampton

The hall leads to the lounge, which has access to the kitchen, separate dining room and garden Photo: Purple Bricks

The dual-aspect lounge has direct access to the garden

4. Fairway, Littlehampton

The dual-aspect lounge has direct access to the garden Photo: Purple Bricks

