Georgian properties: Like 'seeking a unicorn' up north but 'plenty of opportunities' in Sussex

Aspiring buyers are willing to pay a premium of more than a third to live in Georgian properties, new research has found.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:30 BST
Georgian properties have ‘big pull factor’, commanding premiums of up to 47 per cent, according to national estate agency Yopa.

The estate agency compared the cost of Georgian properties to homes with the same numbers of bedrooms on the same streets.

After the South West, the most Georgian listings are found in the East of England and South East, at 14 per cent and 13 per cent of England’s stock. The properties are ‘rarer and pricier up north’.

House for sale in Seaford: 6 bedroom Georgian character house with south-facing balcony. Photo: ZooplaHouse for sale in Seaford: 6 bedroom Georgian character house with south-facing balcony. Photo: Zoopla
House for sale in Seaford: 6 bedroom Georgian character house with south-facing balcony. Photo: Zoopla

Among the Georgian character houses up for sale in Sussex is a six-bedroom property in Seaford – including Victorian additions and a south-facing balcony with stunning views. Click here to read more.

A Yopa spokesperson said: “Across England a typical Georgian property is sold for £783,000, versus an average of £582,000 paid for nearby homes with the same number of bedrooms, a premium of 34.6 per cent.

“The Georgian period spanned from 1714 to between 1830–1837, but the architecture is still much sought after by the nation’s homebuyers today due to its strong kerb appeal.

“These homes combine aesthetics and practicality, as they typically have large windows, high ceilings, wooden or marble floors and fireplaces.”

Due to their ‘enduring appeal’ it’s thought Georgian properties ‘more reliably hold their value’ compared to some modern homes, which ‘can go out of style’.

Yopa added: “Upkeep can be more costly with historic homes however, while the increased likelihood of the property being listed means renovations can be trickier and more expensive.

"After the South West, the most Georgian listings are found in the East of England and South East, at 14 per cent and 13 per cent of England’s stock.”

CEO of Yopa, Verona Frankish, said the ‘allure’ of Georgian properties ‘hasn’t faded’ and many buyers are willing to pay ‘significant premiums to buy one’.

She added: “These homes tend to have an enduring appeal due to their decorative details, fireplaces and high ceilings.

“The largest premiums are in the north, which is no doubt due to the lack of supply in the region – if you want to buy a Georgian home in the North East you’re seemingly seeking a unicorn.

"In the South West, East of England and South East however there are plenty of opportunities to purchase one of these sought-after period properties.”

