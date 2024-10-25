The three-bed mid-terrace home in Albert Road, Southwick, is on the market with Purple BricksThe three-bed mid-terrace home in Albert Road, Southwick, is on the market with Purple Bricks
The three-bed mid-terrace home in Albert Road, Southwick, is on the market with Purple Bricks

Home for sale in Southwick is beautifully presented and minutes from park and station

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:07 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This three-bed home in Southwick is beautifully presented, minutes away from a park and railway station, and on the market chain-free.

The mid-terrace house in Albert Road is for sale with Purple Bricks and has an asking price of £525,000.

Downstairs the entrance hall leads into the two open-plan reception rooms. The living room features bay windows and a feature fire, while the dining room leads through to the fitted kitchen and its French windows to the rear garden. Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bath/shower room.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a block paved patio immediately from the property.

In an enviable position, the home backs on to St Michael & All Angels Chuch, is close to Southwick Green and the nearby shops and pubs, and just a few minutes’ walk from Southwick railway station.

Further information on the property can be found at the Purple Bricks website.

The property backs onto a church and is minutes away from Southwick Green, shops and pubs, and the railway station

1. Albert Road, Southwick

The property backs onto a church and is minutes away from Southwick Green, shops and pubs, and the railway station Photo: Purple Bricks

The bright living room has a bay window and feature fireplace

2. Albert Road, Southwick

The bright living room has a bay window and feature fireplace Photo: Purple Bricks

Access to the kitchen is via the spacious dining room, which overlooks the garden

3. Albert Road, Southwick

Access to the kitchen is via the spacious dining room, which overlooks the garden Photo: Purple Bricks

The fitted kitchen has a butler-style sink, space for dining and French doors to the garden

4. Albert Road, Southwick

The fitted kitchen has a butler-style sink, space for dining and French doors to the garden Photo: Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthwickPurple BricksSouthwick Green
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice