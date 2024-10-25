The mid-terrace house in Albert Road is for sale with Purple Bricks and has an asking price of £525,000.
Downstairs the entrance hall leads into the two open-plan reception rooms. The living room features bay windows and a feature fire, while the dining room leads through to the fitted kitchen and its French windows to the rear garden. Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bath/shower room.
Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a block paved patio immediately from the property.
In an enviable position, the home backs on to St Michael & All Angels Chuch, is close to Southwick Green and the nearby shops and pubs, and just a few minutes’ walk from Southwick railway station.
Further information on the property can be found at the Purple Bricks website.
