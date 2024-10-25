The three-bed mid-terrace home in Albert Road, Southwick, is on the market with Purple Bricks

Home for sale in Southwick is beautifully presented and minutes from park and station

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This three-bed home in Southwick is beautifully presented, minutes away from a park and railway station, and on the market chain-free.