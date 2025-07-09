Part of a sought-after private development, the property, in Songthrush Lane, Barnham, is close to shops, schools, and transport links – including Barnham railway station and direct trains to London, Chichester, and Brighton. It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £600,000.
A welcoming entrance hall leads to the bright, spacious living room and also to the large kitchen/dining room with loads of space, cupboard storage and integrated appliances. There is access to the garden and a utility room, off which the downstairs WC can be found.
Upstairs are four large bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, as well as the family bathroom.
Outside, there is a driveway to the front for parking, plus a garage, while the rear garden is a great space for family fun and entertaining a like, being mostly laid to lawn with two patio areas.
