This village home idea for families and commuters alike is on the market – chain-free.

Part of a sought-after private development, the property, in Songthrush Lane, Barnham, is close to shops, schools, and transport links – including Barnham railway station and direct trains to London, Chichester, and Brighton. It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £600,000.

A welcoming entrance hall leads to the bright, spacious living room and also to the large kitchen/dining room with loads of space, cupboard storage and integrated appliances. There is access to the garden and a utility room, off which the downstairs WC can be found.

Upstairs are four large bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, as well as the family bathroom.

Outside, there is a driveway to the front for parking, plus a garage, while the rear garden is a great space for family fun and entertaining a like, being mostly laid to lawn with two patio areas.

For more information on this property and others in West Sussex, visit the Purple Bricks website.

This four-bedroom detached home is spacious inside and out, is close to transport links and is on the market chain-free

