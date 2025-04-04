Homes for sale in West Sussex: 12 properties new on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here are some of the homes which have recently been put on the market in West Sussex.

Below are the 12 properties most recently for sale through Purple Bricks – for more information on any of them, follow the links...

Four-bedroom detached house, Elgar Way, Horsham

Three-bedroom detached house, Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green

Three-bedroom detached house, Montague Place, Walberton

Three-bedroom terraced house, Terry Road, Crawley

Four-bedroom detached bungalow, Brick Kiln Common, Wisborough Green

Three-bedroom detached house, Timbergate Drive, Haywards Heath

Two-bedroom terraced house, The Gables, Horsham

Three-bedroom terraced house, Old Place, Aldwick

One-bedroom retirement property, Barrack Lane, Aldwick

Three-bedroom terraced house, Gloucester Place, Littlehampton

One-bedroom retirement property, Heene Road, Worthing

Three-bedroom link detached house, Fairhaven Gardens, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom detached house in Elgar Way, Horsham, is on the market for £700,000

1. West Sussex homes for sale

This four-bedroom detached house in Elgar Way, Horsham, is on the market for £700,000 Photo: Purple Bricks

This three-bedroom detached cottage, in Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green, is packed with character – offers in excess of £600,000 are invited

2. West Sussex homes for sale

This three-bedroom detached cottage, in Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green, is packed with character – offers in excess of £600,000 are invited Photo: Purple Bricks

Constructed in 2022, this three bedroom detached home in Montague Place, Walberton, is on the market for £425,000

3. West Sussex homes for sale

Constructed in 2022, this three bedroom detached home in Montague Place, Walberton, is on the market for £425,000 Photo: Purple Bricks

Located in Terry Road, Crawley, this three-bed home is on the market with a guide price of £345,000 and no onward chain

4. West Sussex homes for sale

Located in Terry Road, Crawley, this three-bed home is on the market with a guide price of £345,000 and no onward chain Photo: Purple Bricks

