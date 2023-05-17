The beautifully presented and spacious four bedroom house was built in circa 1906 and boasts Edwardian character throughout.

The property is a spacious semi-detached house, retaining many original features with accommodation comprising, to the ground floor, an entrance porch leading to the welcoming entrance hall with exposed wooden flooring, wood stripped inner doors, picture rails, under stairs storage, ceiling cornices and celling arch.

The living room is bright and airy, boasting wooden flooring, gas fire with stunning original cast iron surround, original picture rails and bay window. The dining room over looks and opens onto the rear garden, whilst the dual aspect 22' kitchen diner has matching wall and base cupboards, work surfaces, integrated appliances and French doors which also lead onto the rear garden.

To the first floor there are four bedrooms, with the master room enjoying picturesque rooftop views and charming original cast iron fireplace.

Outside the front is mainly laid to lawn with a remainder path leading to the front door. The attractive rear garden is approximately 80ft in length being lovingly landscaped and laid out with a variety of seating areas to really make use of the space and seclusion.

The variety of seating areas include a patio seating area adjoining the rear of the house, decked seating area adjoining the pond and further circular patio which serves as a real sun trap. The remainder of the garden has a vast array of trees, shrubs and flowers and central lawn area with stepping stone path leading to the shed and greenhouse.The freehold property is on sale for £595,000 from Rowland Gorringe.

READ THIS:

1 . Kedale Road House for sale in Seaford: Four bedroom Edwardian character house Photo: Zoopla

2 . Fireplace The living room is bright and airy, boasting wooden flooring, gas fire with stunning original cast iron surround, original picture rails and bay window. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Garden Outside the front is mainly laid to lawn with a remainder path leading to the front door. The attractive rear garden is approximately 80ft in length being lovingly landscaped and laid out with a variety of seating areas to really make use of the space and seclusion. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Bedroom To the first floor there are four bedrooms, with the master room enjoying picturesque rooftop views and charming original cast iron fireplace. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page Page 1 of 4