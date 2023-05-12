The beautifully presented Edwardian house has a private driveway and garage, walled in and gated front garden and spacious laid to lawn rear garden with patio area and hot tub.The property is a very attractive spacious two storey Edwardian house, circa 1910, with lots of period features which has benefited from a very tasteful and stylish refurbishment done to the highest specification. The property consists of a front porch and beautiful period entrance hallway with stairs leading to the second floor. A spacious lounge, large dining room, and a stunning fitted kitchen with island.Upstairs, there is the main landing with four double bedrooms situated off it. The master benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a contemporary style family bathroom.Outside the property benefits from a private driveway and garage and boasts front and rear gardens. The property is located in a sought-after area of Seaford close to Seaford town centre and railway station.