Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

House for sale in Seaford: Characteristic Edwardian house with a hot tub

The 1910 four bedroom detached house in Seaford is on sale at a guide price of £900,000, with Edwardian character features throughout.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 12th May 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:10 BST

The beautifully presented Edwardian house has a private driveway and garage, walled in and gated front garden and spacious laid to lawn rear garden with patio area and hot tub.The property is a very attractive spacious two storey Edwardian house, circa 1910, with lots of period features which has benefited from a very tasteful and stylish refurbishment done to the highest specification. The property consists of a front porch and beautiful period entrance hallway with stairs leading to the second floor. A spacious lounge, large dining room, and a stunning fitted kitchen with island.Upstairs, there is the main landing with four double bedrooms situated off it. The master benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a contemporary style family bathroom.Outside the property benefits from a private driveway and garage and boasts front and rear gardens. The property is located in a sought-after area of Seaford close to Seaford town centre and railway station.

The freehold property is on sale from Yopa at a guide price of £900,000.

READ THIS:

House for sale in Seaford: £895,000 detached property with swimming pool and views of the sea

House for sale in Seaford: £1.6 million 1920s home with heated pool

House for sale in Seaford: £1.4 million Edwardian House with stunning views

House for sale in Seaford: Characteristic Edwardian house with a hot tub

1. House for sale - Seaford

House for sale in Seaford: Characteristic Edwardian house with a hot tub Photo: Zoopla

The property consists of a front porch and beautiful period entrance hallway with stairs leading to the second floor. A spacious lounge, large dining room, and a stunning fitted kitchen with island.

2. Dining room

The property consists of a front porch and beautiful period entrance hallway with stairs leading to the second floor. A spacious lounge, large dining room, and a stunning fitted kitchen with island. Photo: Zoopla

Upstairs, there is the main landing with four double bedrooms situated off it. The master benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a contemporary style family bathroom.

3. Bathroom

Upstairs, there is the main landing with four double bedrooms situated off it. The master benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a contemporary style family bathroom. Photo: Zoopla

Upstairs, there is the main landing with four double bedrooms situated off it. The master benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a contemporary style family bathroom.

4. Bedroom

Upstairs, there is the main landing with four double bedrooms situated off it. The master benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a contemporary style family bathroom. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SeafordEdwardian