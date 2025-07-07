Housebuilder hands over all homes at Wildbridge development in Yapton

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has handed over all homes at the Wildbridge development in Yapton, West Sussex. The company is acting as build contractor to affordable housing provider the Hyde Group on the scheme.

Wildbridge is a fully affordable scheme of 250 highly energy-efficient homes – 220 of which are houses with the remaining 30 being flats – ranging from one, to four-bedroom properties. 152 of the homes are available for shared ownership tenure from Hyde, with the other 98 for social rent.

Sustainability has been a key focus at Wildbridge, with all homes being built using timber frame construction and designed to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate A rating, the highest available. The success of the scheme was recognised earlier this year when it won The Bricks Social Housing Development of the Year (over 51 units) South award from LABC Warranty due to the consistent quality of workmanship and excellent site management shown by Thakeham and Hyde.

Dan Cornelius, Partnerships Director at Thakeham, commented: “It’s great to hand over all the homes at Wildbridge and see the scheme bring much-needed sustainable and affordable housing to the local community. The development has proved to be a successful first partnership with Hyde, a partner which shares our values on sustainability and community creation.”

Homes at the Wildbridge development.

Jaime Buckley, Hyde Group Development Director, said: “We worked closely with the District and Parish Councils to make sure Wildbridge delivers against the aspirations of the Arun Local Plan, meets local housing needs and respects the setting of the site. We’re delighted with progress and it’s great that residents are already enjoying their new homes.”

Shared owner Lindsay, who moved into a three-bedroom house at Wildbridge with her son in 2024, added: “The quality of build and finish here felt really impressive. None of the homes we’d viewed beforehand could match them. We have a brick walled garden, the home comes with luxurious flooring, the garden is turfed and there were no extra costs. Everything feels perfect and our new home has given us the security I was craving. We really enjoy living here.”

Construction of Wildbridge began in summer 2022, with Thakeham handing over the first homes to Hyde in early 2024. The scheme will be fully complete once Thakeham completes infrastructure works such as the topping of roads.