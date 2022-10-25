Greenhouses are a great addition to the garden

From greenhouses, sheds and storage solutions to elegant summerhouses, statement garden pods and fully insulated garden studios for year-round use, there is something for every space.

Garden sheds come in a range of sizes and are mainly used for storage, be that for garden equipment such as large lawnmowers or for use for overflow from the house.With a garden shed you don't need planning permission.Greenhouses are perfect for the green-fingered, perfectly designed for growing plants and vegetables in a temperature-controlled environment.There are a number of styles to choose from including Victorian and Edwardian.The hallmarks of an Edwardian conservatory include a sloping roof, a flat front, and either a square or rectangular shape.Victorian conservatories are best known for their steep roofs and bay fronts. They tend to have a multi-faceted front, usually three or five. If you want as much light as possible, you should opt for five.

Garden hubs and studios provide an extra room separate from your home.These are usually fully insulated for year round use and can be used as a home office.

Summerhouses and chalets come in a variety of shapes and sizes from traditional wooden cottage styles to octagonal shapes that offer panoramic views of your garden. The space can be used as a garden bar, cinema room, games room, or an outdoor dining space. Larger summerhouses do require planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some, they require something in the garden to offer shade, in which case a pop-up gazebo or canopy might be the best option.

These are ideal for outdoor parties and for shading a part of the garden where friends and family can sit or play. They’re easy to store and portable, making them a good choice for camping too.

If you don't have loads of space there is the option of outdoor storage including boxes, chests and bins.

If you are unsure of where to put your new outdoor building, John Lewis has advice on its website. It says: "The location of your outdoor building is key to enjoying your new space and can affect its longevity. Opt for south-facing if you want a sun trap with more light. Overhanging branches and falling leaves can impact roof and gutters. You might want access via a garden path. The building needs to be in a dry place away from heat sources."