In pictures: Have a look inside this seafront home in a Sussex village which has its own private beach

Have a look inside this seafront home in a Sussex village that has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £1.1 million.

The four-bedroom detached house in Grey Tower Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex, was listed on Zoopla on Friday, July 14.

On the listing it says: “This four-bedroom home has been modernised to offer bright, open, and [a] beautifully presented living accommodation. Arranged over two floors, this property offers contemporary styling throughout and versatile living accommodation.

"The centrepiece of this property is a spacious open plan lounge and family area with a bespoke modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

"The property also provides four bedrooms, a modern fitted bathroom, a large entrance hall, a utility room, and a study.

"The current owners have also added a home gym and a beauty therapy room, as well as the property having its own bar. Outside there is a hot tub area with outbuildings and a barbecue area. The south-facing rear garden has an exceptional 180-degree panoramic view of the sea from Hastings round to Eastbourne, plus direct access straight onto the beach.”

On the Zoopla listing it adds that the property has its own private beach and an annex.

The property has been listed with the help of Eastbourne Property Shop.

