Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including a French Bulldog, Terriers and a Spaniel 🐶

If you’re considering welcoming a new dog into your family, take a look at the adorable rescue pooches below.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST

There are plenty of adorable pooches up for adoption at Dogs Trust – in total, the charity normally cares for about 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.

Its branch in Shoreham currently has a whole variety of adorable pooches looking for homes, including adorable Labradors, Spaniels and a ten-month-old Chihuahua puppy!

If you are interested in adopting one of the pups below, visit the Dogs Trust website for more information and to complete an application form.

All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Find out more about adorable Frankie here and see more dogs looking for loving homes here.

1. Annie - eight year old Terrier

Annie is a sweet girl who loves spending time with people and having a game with her toys. She is looking for a home with her own private garden to run around in and will need to be walked in quieter areas, as she is uncomfortable around other dogs and reacts when she sees them. Initially Annie can be shy around strangers but grows in confidence quickly, she prefers calm interactions and enjoys sitting on a lap when she's made a new friend. Able to share her new home with older secondary school children, Annie will need to be the only animal in her home. Annie will make a lovely companion for adopters with a quiet calm home where she can relax and indulge in all her favourite things, food, toys and spending time with people. Photo: Dogs Trust

2. Sky - one year old French Bulldog

Sky's foster carers have described her as a 'loving little lady with a shy nature'. She can be particularly worried by loud noises, sudden movements, and being ‘over-handled’. Because of this, Dogs Trust feels she would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their older teens. Sky is also unsure around other dogs and shows her anxiety through reacting vocally. She will need to be the only pet at home and must go for her walks in quieter areas, where she can avoid bumping into them. A garden of her own is essential, so that she can enjoy regular outdoor relaxation time. Once Sky has found her feet at home she will love zooming about and playing with her toys and would appreciate a big toy box to choose from! Photo: Dogs Trust

3. Reggy - one year old crossbreed

Reggy is a fun-loving, excitable boy with bundles of energy. Friendly to all who he meets, his excitement may get the better of him and he can forget his manners at times.He would best be suited to an active family with older, dog-savvy teens who are confident around larger breeds. Reggy loves his walks but can be strong when he wants to be and will need to stay on his lead due to his lack in confidence around other dogs. His adopters will need to be able to manage his size and strength and choose quieter walking areas while they support him with his doggie social skills. He must be the only pet at home and a secure garden of his own is essential, so that he can regularly enjoy and off-lead burn. Reggy has been described as a big softie at heart and loves nothing more than spending quality time with his favourite people. He’s always keen to play with his toys, loves to tuck into a long-lasting chew, and looks forward to his daily training sessions. His perfect match would be a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to his ongoing training, as well as the time to keep him company at home, as he prefers to be with someone than to be left alone. Photo: Dogs Trust

4. Bruno - two year old Labrador

Bruno is a playful Labrador with a sweet, yet sensitive character. Easily overwhelmed when there’s lots going on around him, Bruno would best be suited to a slower-paced lifestyle, where he can relish a relaxing home environment. While it may take a little while to earn Bruno’s trust, the best way to bond with this playful pooch is over a game of fetch with a tennis ball… his absolute favourite activity! Bruno would best be suited to a home with sensible, older teens and cannot live with other animals. When it comes to meeting other dogs, Bruno doesn’t seem to have many social skills under his belt and tends to feel apprehensive around dogs of a more boisterous nature. He’d benefit from continued socialisation with calmer canines to help build up his confidence. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham

