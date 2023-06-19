3 . Reggy - one year old crossbreed

Reggy is a fun-loving, excitable boy with bundles of energy. Friendly to all who he meets, his excitement may get the better of him and he can forget his manners at times.He would best be suited to an active family with older, dog-savvy teens who are confident around larger breeds. Reggy loves his walks but can be strong when he wants to be and will need to stay on his lead due to his lack in confidence around other dogs. His adopters will need to be able to manage his size and strength and choose quieter walking areas while they support him with his doggie social skills. He must be the only pet at home and a secure garden of his own is essential, so that he can regularly enjoy and off-lead burn. Reggy has been described as a big softie at heart and loves nothing more than spending quality time with his favourite people. He’s always keen to play with his toys, loves to tuck into a long-lasting chew, and looks forward to his daily training sessions. His perfect match would be a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to his ongoing training, as well as the time to keep him company at home, as he prefers to be with someone than to be left alone. Photo: Dogs Trust