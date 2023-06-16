NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

In pictures: Sussex village house on the seafront listed for sale

A seafront property in a Sussex village has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £895,000.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

The property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay, in East Sussex was listed on Zoopla on Monday, June 12.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “An exciting opportunity to acquire a spacious two-bedroom detached house situated directly on the beach and enjoying both far-reaching rural views over open farmland from the front, and spectacular sea views from the rear.

"The property offers flexible living accommodation with particular features including the impressive 25'2 x 20'2 open plan living area with a large floor-to-ceiling glazed area with glass pitched roof (allowing the most of the sea views), an open plan study area offering potential for a third bedroom which opens out to a large sun terrace (and enjoys far-reaching rural views), and a large detached double garage offering huge potential to convert to additional accommodation/separate annexe (subject to usual consents).

"Needless to say, an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the location and potential on offer of this most desirable home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Bradleys Estate Agents.

READ THIS:

‘One of the UK's rarest breeding birds’ found in Sussex

Plans hot up for four-day South Downs music festival

Hosepipe ban to be put in place for some Sussex residents

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

1. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

2. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

3. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

4. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ZooplaSouth Downs