A seafront property in a Sussex village has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £895,000.

The property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay, in East Sussex was listed on Zoopla on Monday, June 12.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “An exciting opportunity to acquire a spacious two-bedroom detached house situated directly on the beach and enjoying both far-reaching rural views over open farmland from the front, and spectacular sea views from the rear.

"The property offers flexible living accommodation with particular features including the impressive 25'2 x 20'2 open plan living area with a large floor-to-ceiling glazed area with glass pitched roof (allowing the most of the sea views), an open plan study area offering potential for a third bedroom which opens out to a large sun terrace (and enjoys far-reaching rural views), and a large detached double garage offering huge potential to convert to additional accommodation/separate annexe (subject to usual consents).

"Needless to say, an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the location and potential on offer of this most desirable home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Bradleys Estate Agents.

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

