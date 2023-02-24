Edit Account-Sign Out
This property near Horsham is on sale for the recently-reduced price of £800,000

In pictures: Three-bedroom detached house near Horsham with stunning conservatory

A three-bedroom detached house with a stunning conservatory has been put up for sale … with a drop in asking price.

By Sarah Page
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:10pm

The property at Bucks Green, Rudgwick, was on the market for £850,000 but has just been reduced to £800,000.

It is on sale through estate agents Gascoigne-Pees.

As well as the stunning conservatory and three bedrooms, the house has three bathrooms, family kitchen/diner and a spacious lounge.

It is in a private location backing onto open countryside and has a garage and plentiful parking.

See zoopla.co.uk

1. Three-bed detached house near Horsham

The house's stunning large conservatory has views across open countryside

Photo: Contributed

2. Three-bed detached house near Horsham

The property has a cosy kitchen/diner

Photo: Contributed

3. Three-bed detached house near Horsham

One of the property's three bedrooms

Photo: Contributed

4. Three-bed detached house near Horsham

Room to relax and enjoy life

Photo: Contributed

