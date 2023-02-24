In pictures: Three-bedroom detached house near Horsham with stunning conservatory
A three-bedroom detached house with a stunning conservatory has been put up for sale … with a drop in asking price.
By Sarah Page
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:10pm
The property at Bucks Green, Rudgwick, was on the market for £850,000 but has just been reduced to £800,000.
It is on sale through estate agents Gascoigne-Pees.
As well as the stunning conservatory and three bedrooms, the house has three bathrooms, family kitchen/diner and a spacious lounge.
It is in a private location backing onto open countryside and has a garage and plentiful parking.
