Inside the listed Chichester city centre townhouse which is on the market for £399,995

This Grade II listed three bedroom period townhouse is situated in Chichester city centre.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:49 pm

The terraced home offers character filled accommodation, including exposed beams, and has been sensitively refurbished and modernised. Accommodation comprises a reception room, kitchen, three bedrooms (one en-suite), study, bathroom, WC and cellar. Outside there is a courtyard style garden and a workshop with WC. Situated is in a central location close to shops and schools and half a mile from Chichester railway station.

The property, in St Pancras, Chichester, is on the market for £399,995 with The Property Selling Company on Zoopla.

