These Sussex venues are offering free entry or special offers as part of National Lottery Open Week

National Lottery funded projects across Sussex are offering free entry or other special offers to visitors this National Lottery Open Week.

By James Connaughton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:40 pm

Between March 19-27, anyone who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard (digital or physical) will be able to access these special offers.

Take a look through some of the offers available across Sussex below – or visit the National Lottery Open Week website for full details.

---

1.

Amberley Museum is offering free entry to National Lottery players between March 23-25.

2.

Sheffield Park and Garden, near Uckfield, is offering free entry to National Lottery players from March 19-27.

3.

National Lottery players visiting Crawley Museum can receive one bookmark or button badge on March 19 and from March 24-26.

4.

Bodiam Castle, near Robertsbridge, is offering free entry to National Lottery players from March 19-27.

