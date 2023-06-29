A new housing development in Haywards Heath is now more than 97 per cent reserved.

Barratt David Wilson Homes said that Wychwood Park on Rocky Road has just seven homes remaining.

They added that Haywards Heath is one of the top 10 commuter towns to London for people trying to get onto the property ladder.

Kimberley Benson, director of sales and marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “From our first launch weekend where we welcomed over 100 prospective homebuyers, we have seen demand at Wychwood Park remain consistently high throughout the past four years thanks to its ideal location and energy-efficient credentials. Nestled between the South Downs and the High Weald, Wychwood Park is within touching distance to areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which makes it a such a peaceful area for our residents to call home, a key attribute especially as our lives have become increasingly busy.

Wychwood Park on Rocky Road, Haywards Heath. Photo: Christopher V Hadow/Matthew J Streten/Image Creative Partnership Ltd

“With its proximity also to London, giving the best of both worlds to our residents, we expect our final properties to be snapped up quickly and would encourage anyone interested in Wychwood Park to come down to site and meet with our sales team to see what property is right for you.”

Barratt Southern Counties offers three two-bedroom apartments and two four-bedroom homes for families, downsizers or first time buyers. Prices start from £312,995 for a two-bedroom apartment. David Wilson Southern Counties’ final two homes available at Wychwood Park are both four-bedroom detached properties, with prices starting from £734,995.