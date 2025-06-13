But the property, in Worthing, features a whopping six bedrooms as well as an impressive ten-metre-long ground-floor living area.
Located in Broadview Gardens, High Salvington, the home is beautifully presented and set on a generous corner plot. It is being marketed by Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £800,000 invited.
A highlight is the modern extension featuring bifold doors that open seamlessly onto the rear and side gardens, ‘creating a perfect indoor-outdoor living experience’.
As well as the large lounge/dining room, the ground floor is also home to the kitchen, entrance hall with porch, W/C, a bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two further rooms which could be used as bedrooms, reception rooms or as a home office/study. Upstairs are three further bedrooms and another bathroom.
Outside, the south-facing rear garden wraps around the property and there is a patio area with built-in gazebo and a secure garden shed. To the front is driveway parking for up to four cars.
All details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks. For more information on this property, and others in West Sussex, visit the Purple Bricks website.
