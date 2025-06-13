Just wait until you see inside this West Sussex home that’s on the market now

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

At first glance, you might be forgiven for not knowing just how much living space was beyond this home’s front door.

But the property, in Worthing, features a whopping six bedrooms as well as an impressive ten-metre-long ground-floor living area.

Located in Broadview Gardens, High Salvington, the home is beautifully presented and set on a generous corner plot. It is being marketed by Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £800,000 invited.

A highlight is the modern extension featuring bifold doors that open seamlessly onto the rear and side gardens, ‘creating a perfect indoor-outdoor living experience’.

As well as the large lounge/dining room, the ground floor is also home to the kitchen, entrance hall with porch, W/C, a bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two further rooms which could be used as bedrooms, reception rooms or as a home office/study. Upstairs are three further bedrooms and another bathroom.

Outside, the south-facing rear garden wraps around the property and there is a patio area with built-in gazebo and a secure garden shed. To the front is driveway parking for up to four cars.

All details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks. For more information on this property, and others in West Sussex, visit the Purple Bricks website.

This home, in Broadview Gardens, High Salvington, Worthing, is on the market with Purple Bricks

1. Broadview Gardens, High Salvington

This home, in Broadview Gardens, High Salvington, Worthing, is on the market with Purple Bricks Photo: Purple Bricks

Off the entrance hall are the porch, kitchen, W/C, a bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a further bedroom/snug

2. Broadview Gardens, High Salvington

Off the entrance hall are the porch, kitchen, W/C, a bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a further bedroom/snug Photo: Purple Bricks

The kitchen leads through to the expansive lounge/dining area

3. Broadview Gardens, High Salvington

The kitchen leads through to the expansive lounge/dining area Photo: Purple Bricks

The home features a huge lounge/dining room, ideal for entertaining

4. Broadview Gardens, High Salvington

The home features a huge lounge/dining room, ideal for entertaining Photo: Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Purple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice