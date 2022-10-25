The stone mullion windows are believed to originate from the 13th Century and the oldest in Bilsham, it also has a converted one bedroom, two storey annexe. This property sits centrally on a plot of approximately a third of an acre, set in a quiet rural area surrounded by open farmland and no through lane.

Inside there is a double aspect entrance hall with oak staircase to a first floor, ornate radiators, wooden flooring and cloakroom with WC. On the ground floor there is a L-shaped triple aspect sitting, dining room with feature fireplace and inset woodburner, wooden flooring and arch doorway leading through to the elegant orangery with tiled flooring and double doors leading out to the landscaped rear gardens.

A kitchen/breakfast room with a range of base units, butler sink, granite worktops, space and plumbing for dishwasher, double oven, gas hob, tiled flooring, part timber panelling with a built-in bench seat completes the ground floor accommodation.The first floor has a landing with access to the loft space, linen and storage cupboards, a main double aspect bedroom with impressive original stone window with views of the garden, built in wardrobes, a walk-in storage cupboard and a well-appointed bathroom with roll top bath, pedestal hand wash basin, low level WC and heated towel rail/radiator. There are two further double bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes, and a separate shower room with matching low level WC and hand wash basin, walk-in shower and heated towel rail/radiator.Outside there is an impressive detached oak-framed outbuilding which has been partially converted into an annexe with stable door leading to a kitchen/living area with kitchenette comprising storage cupboards, worktops with stainless steel sink and drainer, electric oven and hob with extractor hood. A metal spiral staircase leading to a large double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom comprising roll top bath, low level WC, vanity unit with inset sink and heated towel rail/radiator.

To the front of this outbuilding there is a covered store with a door leading through to a separate utility room with space and plumbing for washing machine and separate tumble dryer and independent hot water system for the annexe. There is also a pair of timber doors leading to an enclosed store. This building has been beautifully crafted and each beam having a unique Roman numeral. It also offers potential for further conversion subject to any necessary consents.

There is an outdoor entertaining area with patio housing a hot tub heated by wood or electric and an oak framed covered barbeque area with light and water and a covered wood store at the rear. A timber shed and raised vegetable patch completes the outside.

The four bedroom detached property in Bilsham, Arundel is on the market with offers over £1,000,000 with Jackson-Stops - Chichester on Zoopla

