The property in Hastings, is set over four levels and retains much of its original character features, including oak beams and some original flooring.

A Grade II period property is has three reception rooms with a feature open fireplace, a separate study which leads out onto a private patio, a kitchen, reception and breakfast area.

The main bedroom has lots of storage areas and leads to a second attic bedroom with more storage.

It is located in the heart of Hastings’ Old Town and only a short walk down the High Street to George Street for boutique shopping, restaurants and local pubs.

The two bedroom property is on the market for a guide price of £399,950 with John Bray Estate Agents on Zoopla

