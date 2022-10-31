Listed property: Take a look at this Grade II listed building for sale in Hastings
Sinnock Mews is nestled within Sinnock Square and dates back to at least 1773.
The property in Hastings, is set over four levels and retains much of its original character features, including oak beams and some original flooring.
A Grade II period property is has three reception rooms with a feature open fireplace, a separate study which leads out onto a private patio, a kitchen, reception and breakfast area.
The main bedroom has lots of storage areas and leads to a second attic bedroom with more storage.
It is located in the heart of Hastings’ Old Town and only a short walk down the High Street to George Street for boutique shopping, restaurants and local pubs.
The two bedroom property is on the market for a guide price of £399,950 with John Bray Estate Agents on Zoopla