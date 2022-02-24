Look inside Eastbourne’s oldest medieval house with four bedrooms, cellar and courtyard garden

Situated in the heart of Old Town in Borough Lane, opposite The Lamb pub, and dating from the 14th century, Pilgrims is thought to have been constructed by the monks of Lewes Priory as a hostel along the old route following the south coast of England.

It is a magnificent Grade II listed building and steeped in history with significant architectural merit.

It’s spacious too with four bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms. There is also a cellar and a courtyard garden.

The house is listed on Zoopla, but any serious buyers will need to contact the agent to for the price.

All details and photographs from Zoopla.

