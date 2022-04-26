Look inside: £3,000,000 semi-circle home with pool on the market in Horsham

Located on Lyons Road, Slinfold, Horsham, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.
As well as the three bathrooms, there are two en-suites.
The home has a cinema room and
There is a swimming pool, outside entertaining space, sunken courtyard and paddock.
Also in the garden is a garage, workshop and parking space.
The home has approximately 9.1 acres and more land is available by separate negotiation.
Situated in a highly sought after and picturesque village, within the Sussex Weald, a unique contemporary designed house enjoying distant south facing views over its own land.
Photos and details from Zoopla.
Sold by House Partnership.
See more: 10 homes with conservatories in Horsham