LOOK INSIDE: Stunning 6-bed home with pool, tennis court and stables for £2,750,000

The home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms, an orangery, mature gardens, swimming pool, tennis court, stables and outbuildings.

Listed as being of 15th century origin, there are various period features including fine exposed ceiling and wall timbers and two notable inglenook fireplaces in the older part of the house.

The rooms are spacious and well proportioned and the ceilings of a good height for a house of this age and style.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a large space with an Aga, a larder, and a separate utility room. There are two sets of internal French doors to the magnificent adjoining orangery. Upstairs there are six very well proportioned bedrooms, three of which have ensuite bathrooms, and there is a family bathroom. From the lane, double five bar gates open onto a gravel drive leading to the double garage, and opening to a turning and parking area. Mature gardens surround the house.

On the south side a flag stone terrace opens onto a sweeping lawn extending down to the ornamental pond.

The gardens are bordered by trees and shrubs and set to one side is the swimming pool. A brick and tile outbuilding provides space for the pool equipment, and storage.

Other outbuildings include stabling with two loose boxes, tack room and feed store, and a large garden storage barn which has potential for conversion to additional accommodation, subject to planning permission.

Kent Street, Cowfold, Horsham, West Sussex RH13

Sold by Hamptons. Photos and details from Zoopla.

