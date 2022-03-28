Developers are seeking views from local residents on proposals for around 113 new homes and local green spaces.

The development will offer a 'broad housing mix', including apartments and one to four-bedroom homes.

Of the 113 new homes, 30 per cent will be shared ownership or affordable rent. The plans also propose new car and visitor parking plus cycle storage.

It is a Joint Venture Partnership between Lovell Partnerships and West Sussex County Council (WSCC). The partnership was set up in 2021 to support the council to bring forward a number of sites across West Sussex for development, 'enabling the funds generated to be reinvested across the region'.

A spokesperson for Lovell and WSCC said: "We are looking forward to beginning our consultation on this site in Littlehampton.

"As well as much-needed new homes, there’s an exciting opportunity to improve connectivity and provide green space for public use.

"We’re interested in hearing views from the local community which will guide our next steps for design development of the landscape.”

The scheme is supported by an allocation for residential development within the adopted Littlehampton Neighbourhood Plan.

The developers said that, in accordance with the Neighbourhood Plan, areas of local green space are proposed within the new development and next to Oakcroft Gardens 'for the community to enjoy'.

This connected open space will serve 'both the existing community', as well as 'new households'.

Lovell Partnerships and the county council said they are committed to consulting the local community on their plans, particularly in relation to the public open spaces that our proposals will open for public access.

Decisions will be made on how the space can best be designed and used based on residents’ views.

The consultation will be held online at www.littlehampton.consultationonline.co.uk from Wednesday (March 30).

Local residents will be able to provide their views via a feedback form until April 13.

Residents seeking further information or wishing to asking questions can contact the consultation team by emailing [email protected], or by calling freephone information line on 0800 298 7040.