In West Sussex, there is a road closure, and traffic diversion, in place at the junction of the A272 and A281 in Cowfold. This is due to a serious crash between two vehicles. Click here to read more about the emergency response.

There is congestion to all routes heading in and out of Cowfold as no traffic can pass through the centre.

This incident is reportedly causing slow traffic on B2116 High Street westbound from A281 to B2135 Church Road. Congestion has been reported towards the A281 southbound.

Emergency crews and air ambulance at the Cowfold crash scene.

Further north, there is slow traffic outside Horsham on B2237 Warnham Road Northbound from Wimblehurst Road to A24 (Robin Hood roundabout).

In Sompting, near Worthing, 'severe delays' of 20 minutes have been reported on the High Street westbound.

This is due to temporary traffic signals in place for telecoms work on A259 Brighton Road at Brougham Road.

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Charmandean Lane.

There is also reportedly slow traffic on the A27 both ways around Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights). Further delays are building on the A24 southbound from Findon.

Queues are gradually easing on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Delays have been reported on A280 Southbound at A27 Arundel Road (Angmering / Clapham junction).

In Chichester, there is traffic congestion on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

There are also reportedly delays on A259 New Road westbound between A259 and B2140 Station Road.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, there are minor westbound delays on the A259 in Brighton and Newhaven.

In Brighton, there are queues on A259 Kingsway between A2010 West Street and Adelaide Crescent.

In Newhaven, there are delays on A259 Brighton Road between Drove Road and Newfield Road.

Minor delays have also been reported in Seaford on A259 Claremont Road westbound between Milldown Road and Claremont Road and on A259 Eastbourne Road westbound in Seaford.

Traffic is also slow on A259 East Dean Road westbound in Friston.