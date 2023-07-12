A new housing development in West Sussex has been revealed by Barratt Homes.

Located just a seven minutes’ drive away from East Preston Beach, Barratt Homes’ latest development Fairway Gardens on Golfers Lane in Angmering, ‘offers prospective buyers the chance to move to the county’s newest coastal homes hotspot’.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Being on the edge of Rustington Golf Course, minutes away from multiple West Sussex beaches and neighbouring the South Downs, we have already seen high interest from local families for our latest development Fairway Gardens, especially with the presence of Ofsted rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.

"The development will bring much needed new housing to the market here in West Sussex and we look forward to seeing our first residents move into their new homes next year.”

Photo: Barratt Homes

House prices in the quiet commuter town ‘average nearly £300,000 cheaper’ than those in London, Barratt Homes. The developers said this offers prospective buyers ‘a chance to get their foot on the property ladder’ whilst ‘making no compromises on location’.

Over the weekend, the housebuilder successfully launched its first phase of homes comprised of two, three and four-bedroom houses to those who have signed up to its database.

The first show home is expected to be unveiled in early 2024, Barratt Homes said.

The spokesperson added: “The team welcomed the prospective homebuyers to the site, where they were able to view plans of the new properties, explore pricing and learn more about the availability of schemes to help with their move such as Movemaker, Part Exchange and Deposit Unlock.

"The homes at Fairway Gardens have been designed with sustainability in mind, with properties offering access to electric vehicle charging points and photo voltaic (PV) panels.

"Each property features attractive layouts and plenty of clever hidden features including energy efficient technology throughout, large windows to encourage natural light and generously proportioned rooms that have been designed to meet the Nationally Described Space Standards (NDSS) with well-planned storage solutions.”

Residents can save ‘more than £3,100/£2,600 per year’ on energy bills ‘thanks to the energy-saving features’ included in the new homes.

Just down the road from Fairway Gardens sits the housebuilder’s Ecclesden Park development. Since launching off-plan last year, this has seen buyers from ‘every stage of the property ladder’ drawn to West Sussex and the ‘opportunity to escape to the coast’.

Barratt Homes added: “Ideal for commuters, Fairway Gardens is located less than a mile from Angmering Train Station which offers services to Brighton (48 minutes), Southampton (65 minutes) and London Victoria (95 minutes), key for those pursing a hybrid work pattern and requiring quick connections to their offices.

“Sitting on the edge of the South Downs, perfect for peaceful walks or bike rides, nature sits at the heart of the development which includes 2.14 hectares of green open space.

"Angmering also neighbours Littlehampton, a small seaside town home to West Beach Local Nature Reserve as well as opportunities to go sailing, diving or fishing on the River Arun.”

A selection of three and four-bedroom homes are now available, with appointments to view the show homes currently held at Ryebank Gate development – ‘only a fifteen-minute drive away’. Prices for a three-bedroom home at Fairway Gardens start from £399,995.

For further details about Barratt Southern Counties or the new homes at Fairway Gardens call 0333 3558 499 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.