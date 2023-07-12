NationalWorldTV
Worthing church 'fake Christians' graffiti: Police release CCTV images

Police investigating two reports of criminal damage at a church in Worthing have released a CCTV images of two people they would like to speak with.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST

Vandals struck twice at Worthing Baptist Church in Christchurch Road, with graffiti brandishing the words ‘fake Christians’. The message was twice written in chalk on the public pavement outside the church.

"We assume it is a reaction to our putting the Pride flags up recently, in support of Worthing Pride and Pride month,” reverends Mike Parker, senior minister, and Peter Heath, assistant minister, said in a statement to this newspaper. Click here to read more.

Sussex Police has now launched a public appeal.

Police investigating two reports of criminal damage at a church in Worthing have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak with. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice investigating two reports of criminal damage at a church in Worthing have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak with. Photo: Sussex Police
Alongside CCTV images, a police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these people?

“Police wish to speak with them in connection with two reports of criminal damage reported at a church in Christchurch Road, Worthing.

“Officers are liaising with the church about the incidents and are releasing this CCTV image of two people they wish to speak with.”

Sussex Police said the first reported incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday, June 28. A further report was received on Thursday, July 6.

The message was twice written in chalk on the public pavement outside Worthing Baptist Church in Christchurch Road. Photo: Worthing Baptist ChurchThe message was twice written in chalk on the public pavement outside Worthing Baptist Church in Christchurch Road. Photo: Worthing Baptist Church
Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images – or has any other information – is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 480 of 06/07.

