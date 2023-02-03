Local housing association Southern Housing are constructing the homes on Clifton Road, Newhaven.

Southern Housing, together with contractor Thakeham are building the range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments for affordable rent. There will also be a commercial space available on the ground floor.

Bunmi Atta, Director of Construction at Southern Housing, said: “We've a proud history of delivering high quality homes across East Sussex and we want to extend our strong ties with the local community. This development will deliver much-needed homes to the area and it’s been great to see the fantastic progress being made. I look forward to returning to the site at the end of this year to see the homes completed and meeting residents when they’ve received their keys to move in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is split into two blocks. The front of the building has been designed to mirror the terraced houses on the street. It’s situated close to the River Ouse, with upper apartments being given views of surrounding countryside and out into the port of Newhaven.

Clifton Road flats, Newhaven. Photo: Southern Housing.

The town is looking at around 1,000 new homes planned to be constructed, including an 18 storey block of flats by the railway and 400 new homes at Harbour Heights. A new GP surgery is also planned for the town, but concerns have been raised for the town’s infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site at Clifton Road was an Optivo development, before Optivo and Southern Housing Group merged to form Southern Housing in December 2022. The organisation purchased land at Clifton Road in March 2021 with the help of Homes England Strategic Partnership grant, simultaneously exchanging contracts with Thakeham to deliver the homes and commercial space.

Julian Rooney, Chief Strategy Officer at Thakeham, said: “As we enter the final phase of construction at Newhaven, it’s clear that Thakeham’s partnership with Southern Housing has produced some fantastic results. It is our sincere hope that these high-quality, affordable homes will make a real difference to the local community. Thank you to all involved for their hard work delivering the development to the high standard we demand and we look forward to seeing this new community thrive once construction is completed.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad