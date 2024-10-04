The Manor Road property has been significantly renovated and finished to an impressive standard, and is on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £1,195,000.
It boasts six bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen-diner with separate utility room and pantry. Four of the five bedrooms are upstairs, with the master having an en suite bathroom and dressing room.
Outside there is a private driveway, roundabout and parking for several cars, south-facing rear garden mainly laid to lawn with wooded areas to either side, and a 14ft garden room/gym with an inbuilt sauna.
There is also an annex with 16x13ft open plan kitchen/living space, double bedroom and fitted shower room.
More information, more pictures and a floor plan, is available on the Purple Bricks website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.