This six-bed home in Manor Road, North Lancing, is on the market with a guide price of £1,195,000This six-bed home in Manor Road, North Lancing, is on the market with a guide price of £1,195,000
This six-bed home in Manor Road, North Lancing, is on the market with a guide price of £1,195,000

On the market in North Lancing: six-bed home with gym, sauna and annex

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:40 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This substantial, detached family home offers luxury living in the village of North Lancing.

The Manor Road property has been significantly renovated and finished to an impressive standard, and is on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £1,195,000.

It boasts six bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen-diner with separate utility room and pantry. Four of the five bedrooms are upstairs, with the master having an en suite bathroom and dressing room.

Outside there is a private driveway, roundabout and parking for several cars, south-facing rear garden mainly laid to lawn with wooded areas to either side, and a 14ft garden room/gym with an inbuilt sauna.

There is also an annex with 16x13ft open plan kitchen/living space, double bedroom and fitted shower room.

More information, more pictures and a floor plan, is available on the Purple Bricks website.

The 24ft open plan kitchen/dining room is bright and spacious, with access to the garden via bifold doors

1. Manor Road, North Lancing

The 24ft open plan kitchen/dining room is bright and spacious, with access to the garden via bifold doors Photo: Purple Bricks

The utility room is off the kitchen and offers loads of storage space

2. Manor Road, North Lancing

The utility room is off the kitchen and offers loads of storage space Photo: Purple Bricks

Also off the kitchen is this pantry, offering yet more storage

3. Manor Road, North Lancing

Also off the kitchen is this pantry, offering yet more storage Photo: Purple Bricks

The living room is dual aspect and, like the kitchen/dining room, has direct access to the garden

4. Manor Road, North Lancing

The living room is dual aspect and, like the kitchen/dining room, has direct access to the garden Photo: Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Purple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice