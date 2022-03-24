One Garden Brighton’s free event this weekend

One Garden Brighton at Stanmer Park is hosting a free Spring Event this weekend.
From Friday to Sunday (March 25-27), the venue, which has been called ‘Brighton’s best-kept secret’ will welcome visitors for a weekend of activities.
A spokesperson said: “This weekend we are hosting a Spring Event Weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day, where we are re-opening all our outlets with a weekend packed full of activities and a different every day experience.
“Explore the themed gardens, shop locally at One Market, taste Plumpton Estate wines, watch demonstrations from our new Dog Grooming Studio and relax on the lawns or book a table at One Kitchen for the chance to try our new Mother’s Day Set Menu. The set menu is full of new flavours inspired by the garden and what’s growing seasonally.”
To find out more visit www.onegardenbrighton.com/
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
SEE ALSO: A spring veggie risotto by Phil Bartley
Have you also read?: The Ivy set to open a second restaurant in Brighton