The Ivy set to open a second restaurant in Brighton - The Ivy Asia

The Ivy is set to open its second restaurant in Brighton.

According to the sign outside premises next door to its existing Brighton restaurant at 51a Ship Street, The Ivy Asia is due to open for business this summer.

The new restaurant is next door to The Ivy in the Lanes, towards the seafront, at 51 Ship Street, most recently trading as a branch of the clothing chain Fat Face.

The site of forthcoming restaurnant The Ivy Asia, in Ship Street, Brighton

Brighton foodies can expect an ‘upscale Asian restaurant’ which already has a number of restaurants in London and also Manchester and Guildford.

The Ivy Asia Chelsea’s website states: “You’ll find a menu as rich and varied as the diverse cultures that span the vast continent of Asia, with vegetarian and plant-based options to suit all tastes.’

The Ivy in the Lanes opened in 2018 in the Grade II-listed building which once housed the city’s largest post office.

The Ivy in Brighton (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210930-102920001

